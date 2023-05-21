Left Menu

Aaron Wan-Bissaka urges Manchester United to finish Premier League season 'strongly'

With Liverpool on their tail, United will need to finish the season on a strong note. Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emphasized the importance of securing three points in the final two games.

21-05-2023
Manchester United registered a crucial 1-0 victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League and after their victory, Aaron Wan-Bissaka urged the Reds to finish the season on a strong note. Casemiro's acrobatic finish in the 9th minute of the game was enough to seal the three points for the Red Devils.

With this victory, United have taken a step closer to clinching the UEFA Champions League spot for the next season. With Liverpool on their tail, United will need to finish the season on a strong note. Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emphasized the importance of securing three points in the final two games.

"We've still got two more games to go and you that's the way how we want to finish. We need to finish strong and take the three points with the last two games left," said Wan-Bissaka after the match as quoted by ManchesterUnited.com. "We've got to take every game step by step and after today, my confidence is up. We have faith in the team and we hope to do it again on Thursday."

Bissaka started to feature for the Reds on a consistent basis after the Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot got injured and the English full-back has made the most of the opportunity that came his way. In United's setup, Bissaka gets to link up with the Brazilian winger Antony to add a different dimension to their offensive style of play. Both players try to produce overlap runs which creates room to cross the ball in dangerous areas in the opposition's half.

"Yeah, definitely. You know, the partnership is growing and there's a lot more to come from it now," Bissaka added." Manchester United will play their next game against Chelsea on Friday at the Old Trafford. (ANI)

