Soccer-Barcelona lose first league match in two years

Barcelona's record two-year unbeaten run in Liga F was snapped on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat at Madrid CFF on the final day of the season. Barcelona topped the standings with 85 points, 10 ahead of nearest rivals Real Madrid. Jonatan Giraldez's side will now shift their focus to the Champions League final against VfL Wolfsburg Women on June 3.

Barcelona's record two-year unbeaten run in Liga F was snapped on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat at Madrid CFF on the final day of the season. Racheal Kundananji scored twice in the first half for Madrid, while Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas netted for the league champions.

The result ended Barca's 64-match unbeaten streak dating back to July 2021. The Catalans had chalked up a 62-match winning streak until they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla earlier this month. Barcelona topped the standings with 85 points, 10 ahead of nearest rivals Real Madrid.

Jonatan Giraldez's side will now shift their focus to the Champions League final against VfL Wolfsburg Women on June 3.

