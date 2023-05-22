IPL 2023: "I should have finished the chase," says GT's Vijay Shankar after win over RCB

Following his side's six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar said that he felt that he should have finished the game for his side. Shubman Gill's extraordinary century outshined Virat Kohli's classic knock of 101 runs to help Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

"We have been playing good cricket overall and this chase was really needed for us. Going into the playoffs, chasing close to 200 was really satisfying. I should have finished it. I was set and hitting the ball well towards the end, overall it was a wonderful feeling to win the game. It was not that easy with the new ball when they bowled the back of a length balls into the pitch, that's the reason why we could not get the ball in the gaps," said Shankar in a post-match presentation. "The way Shubman played was outstanding and he has shown everyone how to bat on different wickets. No reason. I have been practising in the nets and bowling, but with the current rule we have 6 bowlers, only will bowl if it's really needed but I am practising in the nets to be ready if that one over is required. We are trying to get closer to the target, not trying to overdo things. Take the game as close as we can, once we get closer to the total and with the firepower we have we can chase any score. Rashid Khan gave us a great example against Mumbai, even though we lost wickets we lost by 20-odd runs."

"We have been playing good cricket overall, we have been bowling really well, a couple of bowlers leading the charts and Shubman leading the run-scorers and the others chipping in. It is about taking it game by game and it is important to enjoy as we don't get to play in the playoffs every season. To go out there and face CSK in Chennai is going to be really special. It is a wonderful feeling," concluded the all-rounder. Shankar had a solid IPL 2023. In 11 matches, he scored 287 runs at an average of 41.00 and a strike rate of 161.23. He scored three half-centuries this season, with the best score of 63*.

Put to bat first by GT, RCB posted a total of 197/5 in their 20 overs. Opening the batting, Virat Kohli had a 67-run opening stand with skipper Faf Du Plessis (28 in 19 balls). Useful cameos came from Michael Bracewell (26 in 16 balls) and Anuj Rawat (23* in 15 balls) as well. But it was Virat who stood tall with his second straight century of the season, his seventh overall. He scored 101* in just 61 balls, consisting of 13 fours and a six. Noor Ahmed (2/39) in his four overs was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal took a wicket each.

In the chase of 198, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha early, but a 123-run stand for the second wicket between Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar (53 in 35 balls, seven fours and two sixes) brought back them into the game. RCB attempted to make a comeback with some wickets towards the end, but Gill's hit the match-winning runs to bring up his second successive IPL ton as well. He scored 104* in just 52 balls with five fours and eight sixes. GT chased down the target with five balls to go. RCB end their campaign in sixth position with seven wins, seven losses and a total of 14 points. GT will be playing CSK in the first qualifier on Tuesday.

Gill clinched the 'Player of the Match' for his knock. (ANI)

