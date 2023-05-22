PL 2023: RCB's Dinesh Karthik ends underwhelming season with unwanted batting records to his name

Royal Challengers Bangalore's wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik registered an unwanted record to his name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. He got out on a duck thus becoming the batsman with the most ducks in IPL. He has a total of 17 ducks in his IPL career. Rohit Sharma comes in the second spot as he got out on zero 16 times. He has represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in his IPL career.

Mandeep Singh is next on the list with 15 ducks. The right-hand batsman has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Sunil Narine, an all-rounder has 15 ducks in IPL. Sunil Narine has only played for Kolkata Knight Riders in his IPL career. Last year, Karthik played the role of finisher/accelerator for the team, scoring 330 runs in 16 innings at an average of 55.00 with a fifty and a strike rate of over 183.

However this time, he could score only 140 runs in 13 innings at an average of 11.67 and a strike rate of over 134. His best score this season is 30. Put to bat first by GT, RCB posted 197/5 in their 20 overs. Opening the batting, Virat Kohli had a 67-run opening stand with skipper Faf Du Plessis (28 in 19 balls).

Useful cameos came from Michael Bracewell (26 in 16 balls) and Anuj Rawat (23* in 15 balls). But Virat stood tall with his second straight century of the season, his seventh overall. He scored 101* in just 61 balls, consisting of 13 fours and a six. Noor Ahmed (2/39) in his four overs was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal took a wicket each.

In the chase of 198, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha early, but a 123-run stand for the second wicket between Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar (53 in 35 balls, seven fours and two sixes) brought them back into the game. RCB attempted to make a comeback with some wickets towards the end, but Gill's hit the match-winning runs to bring up his second successive IPL ton. He scored 104* in 52 balls with five fours and eight sixes. GT chased down the target with five balls to go. RCB end their campaign in sixth position with seven wins, seven losses and 14 points. GT will be playing CSK in the first qualifier on Tuesday.

Shubham Gill clinched the 'Player of the Match' for his knock. (ANI)

