ICC charges Bhatinda-based Jatin Kashyap umpire for breaching anti-corruption code

The International Cricket Council on Monday charged Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap umpire for breaching its anti-corruption code following an investigation into ''international matches in 2022''.

The ICC did not specify on the incidents that led Kashyap to being charged as per its anti-corruption code. Kashyap has officiated in district level matches in Punjab but is not on the BCCI panel.

Kashyap has been charged with ''failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to co-operate with the Anti-Corruption Unit’s (ACU) investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code... ''...including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation.'' The second breach relates to ''obstructing or delaying the ACU’s investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code... ''...including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code,'' read an ICC statement.

BCCI sources said that the ICC had sought details about the umpire from Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) in October last year.

However, PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said the ICC charges against Kashyap has nothing to do with the game in the state.

''The charges have nothing to do with Punjab cricket. The release makes it clear that he has been charged following an investigation into international games,'' Khanna told PTI The ICC has given Kashyap 14 days to respond to the charges.

''In accordance with Code Article 4.6.6, Mr Kashyap has 14 days from 19 May to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage,'' the ICC added.

