Italy's soccer prosecutor asks Juve to be docked 11 points - source
Italy's soccer prosecutor has asked for Juventus to be docked 11 points in the current Serie A season in a new ruling around the club's transfer dealings case, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:00 IST
With three matches left to play in the current season, the deduction would push Juve, Italy's most successful soccer team, out of qualifying spots for lucrative European competitions.
