Left Menu

British forex boss convicted for $62mln Ponzi-style fraud

A British foreign exchange company boss who used investors' cash to fund a luxury lifestyle was convicted in a London court over his role in a 50 million pound ($62 million) Ponzi-style scheme. Anthony Constantinou was found guilty on Monday of one count of fraud by false representation, two counts of fraudulent trading and four counts of transferring criminal property, City of London Police said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:22 IST
British forex boss convicted for $62mln Ponzi-style fraud

A British foreign exchange company boss who used investors' cash to fund a luxury lifestyle was convicted in a London court over his role in a 50 million pound ($62 million) Ponzi-style scheme.

Anthony Constantinou was found guilty on Monday of one count of fraud by false representation, two counts of fraudulent trading and four counts of transferring criminal property, City of London Police said in a statement. The 41-year-old, who had pleaded not guilty to all charges, skipped bail in April and the trial at London's Southwark Crown Court continued in his absence. Constantinou could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Constantinou ran Capital World Markets (CWM), which offered a 5% monthly return on investments. Prosecutors told the court that investors were lured by CMW's high-end City of London offices and high-profile sports sponsorship deals, including with Premier League soccer club Chelsea. But the fraud unravelled in March 2015 when CWM was raided by police, prosecutors told Constantinou's trial.

Investigators discovered he had spent CWM's money renting a six-bedroom mansion and paying for private flights and lavish parties, including 2.5 million pounds on his wedding on the Greek island of Santorini. Constantinou was recently arrested in Bulgaria with fake identity documents but was released and remains at large, the court heard last week.

Judge Gregory Perrins said he would sentence Constantinou in his absence on June 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023