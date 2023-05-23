Left Menu

Boxing-IBA suspends four national federations for joining 'rogue' body

USA Boxing, representing the most successful country in the sport's Olympic history, has terminated its membership of the IBA. The IBA said New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden were suspended "due to their participation in a rogue boxing organization" but could be readmitted if the involvement ceased.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 00:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 00:56 IST
Boxing-IBA suspends four national federations for joining 'rogue' body

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has suspended federations from New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden for joining a 'rogue' rival organisation, it said on Monday. A group including the United States and Britain announced the establishment of Swiss-registered World Boxing last month in a breakaway aimed at securing the troubled sport's Olympic future.

Its interim executive board features representatives from Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States. USA Boxing, representing the most successful country in the sport's Olympic history, has terminated its membership of the IBA.

The IBA said New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden were suspended "due to their participation in a rogue boxing organization" but could be readmitted if the involvement ceased. They must also publish a statement on their official websites "explicitly condemning any attempts to establish an alternative international boxing federation".

The IBA said the Czech federation was also suspended after organising a tournament where USA Boxing fighters were allowed to take part. Liberia and Equatorial Guinea were suspended for failing to provide annual reports.

Federations from Iceland and Ireland provided annual reports following the commencement of proceedings against them. The IBA said boxers and officials from suspended national federations could still take part, with national flags and anthems but without federation symbols, in IBA-sanctioned competitions if registered directly through the IBA.

There was no immediate comment from World Boxing on how many countries have joined its organisation. Boxing's place in the Olympics after next year's Paris Games remains uncertain, with the sport not on the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, pending reforms demanded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IBA was suspended by the IOC in 2019 and stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the qualifiers for Paris 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023