Soccer-Christ the Redeemer statue displays support for Vinicius Jr against racism

Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue switched off its lights on Monday night as a show of solidarity with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who received racial slurs from Valencia fans at the Mestalla stadium on Sunday. The lights of the iconic landmark in Rio de Janeiro, the same state where Vinicius was born, were switched off at 1800 local time for an hour to cap a day where the Brazilian government and the world of football united to condemn the racist acts that took place at the Spanish league match.

MLB roundup: Surging Cardinals down Dodgers for fourth straight series win

Oscar Mercado and Paul DeJong combined to drive in nine runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 10-5 on Sunday afternoon. Mercado, batting ninth in the order, went 3-for-5 and tied his single-game career high with five RBIs. DeJong hit an RBI single and a three-run homer. The Cardinals won their fourth straight series. After starting the season 10-24, they have gone 11-3.

NFL-League owners approve proposal to allow third active quarterback

National Football League (NFL) teams will be allowed to have a third active quarterback on game day in case of emergency after the league owners approved a bylaw proposal at the Spring League Meeting on Monday, NFL Network reported. The NFL cited "integrity of the game" as the main reason for the rule change, which follows the San Francisco 49ers' debacle in January's NFC championship game, where they lost their starting and backup quarterbacks with injuries and were ultimately crushed 31-7 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Golf-Woods withdraws from U.S. Open while recovering from surgery

Tiger Woods will not compete in next month's U.S. Open while he recovers from recent surgery, the major tournament's organisers said on Monday. The 15-times major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Exclusive-Olympics-Paris 2024 hoping for Olympic flame on Eiffel Tower -source

Paris 2024 organisers have been planning to install the Olympic flame on the Eiffel Tower, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. The source added that the flame would not be put at the top of the Eiffel Tower, for technical reasons, and it was not clear whether it would stay on the monument throughout the Games but the combination of two such iconic images would be a dramatic backdrop to the July 26-Aug. 11 event.

Cycling-Cavendish to retire at end of 2023

The world's most decorated sprinter Mark Cavendish announced on Monday that he will end his 17-year career as a professional cyclist at the conclusion of the season. During his illustrious career Britain's Cavendish has racked up 161 victories, including 34 at the Tour de France to equal the record of Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Spanish soccer has a racism problem, its football federation chief Luis Rubiales said on Monday, echoing criticism by Brazil after Real Madrid lodged a race crime complaint following insults hurled at their Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.

The top-flight La Liga is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, FIFA and fellow sporting stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton voiced support for Vinicius.

Boxing-IBA suspends four national federations for joining 'rogue' body

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has suspended federations from New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden for joining a 'rogue' rival organisation, it said on Monday. A group including the United States and Britain announced the establishment of Swiss-registered World Boxing last month in a breakaway aimed at securing the troubled sport's Olympic future.

Tennis-French Open offers players tool to filter out online abuse

The French Open is offering players at this year's tournament free access to a tool that will filter hateful messages on their social media platforms in a bid to prevent cyberbullying and harassment, organisers said on Monday. The French Tennis Federation (FFT) said that artificial intelligence will be used to moderate comments players receive on posts in real time - with responses analysed in less than 200 milliseconds - and care will be taken about what is censored.

Golf-Koepka wins PGA Championship as magic Block shines at Oak Hill

Brooks Koepka claimed a PGA Championship hat-trick and a landmark major win for LIV Golf on Sunday but the day also belonged to Michael Block, a 46-year-old club professional, who capped a golfing fairytale with a hole-in-one. Koepka, saying he had learned his lessons from last month's Masters when he led by two going into the final round before a collapse opened the door for Jon Rahm to grab the Green Jacket, began the day with a one-shot advantage and would not let go.

