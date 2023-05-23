Left Menu

Soccer-Thailand hands out long bans following brawl at SEA Games final

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:10 IST
Soccer-Thailand hands out long bans following brawl at SEA Games final
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's football association on Tuesday suspended several players and staff members from a national youth team following brawls during their South East Asia Games final against Indonesia in Cambodia last week A coach, goalkeeper and two staffers were suspended for one year and two other players received six-month bans, the association said in a statement, adding that the incident had a "detrimental effect on the image of Thai and Thai football".

The first brawl was sparked when the referee blew his whistle close to full time and Indonesia's players and coaches celebrated thinking they had won the game 2-1. The whistle was in fact for a free kick, from which Yotsakorn Burapha scored an equaliser which triggered violent clashes between the two benches.

Indonesia went on to win the Under-23 match 5-2 after extra time, with Thailand reduced to eight players and Indonesia to 10 after four red cards were shown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023