Left Menu

PM Modi refers to India-Australia cricket ties, says many players came to India to play in Women's Premier League

Addressing a community event here, PM Modi referred to the "interesting competition" on the cricket field and deeper friendships off the field

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:39 IST
PM Modi refers to India-Australia cricket ties, says many players came to India to play in Women's Premier League
PM Narendra Modi addressing a community event in Sydney on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about the strong relationship between India and Australia across sectors including growing cricketing ties and noted that many Australian women players came to play in the Women's Premier League held in March in different Indian cities. Addressing a community event here, he referred to the "interesting competition" on the cricket field and deeper friendships off the field.

"Our cricket relations have completed 75 years. As interesting as the competition on the cricket field is, the friendship runs deeper off the field. This time, many Australian women players also came for the first time in the country to play IPL (Women's Premier League)," PM Modi said. PM Modi arrived at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to a rousing welcome.

The Prime Minister spoke about the linkages between the two countries with members of the Indian diaspora repeatedly cheering his remarks. "Our lifestyles may be different, but now yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners, but MasterChef is connecting us now," PM Modi said.

PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023