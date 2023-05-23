Left Menu

Naseem Shah joins Leicestershire in absence of Naveen-ul-Haq

In the absence of Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq who is currently busy in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Naseem will fill his gap in the Leicestershire side. Pakistani bowler arrived in England on Tuesday and will be available for Leicestershire's opening game against Lancashire on Thursday

Naseem Shah (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah has joined Leicestershire as he has been signed on a short-term deal for the start of the T20 Blast according to ESPNcricinfo. In the absence of Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq who is currently busy in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Naseem will fill his gap in the Leicestershire side. Pakistani bowler arrived in England on Tuesday and will be available for Leicestershire's opening game against Lancashire on Thursday

Leicestershire Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson informed about the inclusion of Naseem and said that as Naveen is participating in the IPL play-offs, they made a quick call to include Naseem in the team. "Having Naveen in the IPL play-offs meant we had to make a quick call and we are extremely excited to have secured someone of Naseem's calibre," Henderson said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"He's proven to be a world-class performer in T20 cricket, and we look forward to seeing him in a Leicestershire shirt shortly." he continued. Last year, Naseem was part of Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast. He had played three matches taking five wickets. The 20-year-old was also signed by Welsh Fire to play in the Hundred, but couldn't play as had some international commitments.

Naseem expressed his excitement after joining the team, he said "I'm very excited to be joining the Foxes for the start of the Vitality Blast. I can't wait to meet my team-mates and help win games for Leicestershire." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

