Left Menu

Motor racing-Even Verstappen would like to see Alonso win again

Formula One leader Max Verstappen beat Fernando Alonso to pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday and conceded even he would like to see the evergreen Aston Martin driver win again. The Spaniard, a two-times world champion like Verstappen, has not won a race since he was at Ferrari a decade ago but at the age of 41 is rolling back the years with a car that is taking the fight to dominant Red Bull.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 04:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 00:10 IST
Motor racing-Even Verstappen would like to see Alonso win again
Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One leader Max Verstappen beat Fernando Alonso to pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday and conceded even he would like to see the evergreen Aston Martin driver win again.

The Spaniard, a two-times world champion like Verstappen, has not won a race since he was at Ferrari a decade ago but at the age of 41 is rolling back the years with a car that is taking the fight to dominant Red Bull. Alonso was on provisional pole until Verstappen pulled out a jaw-dropping lap for the ages and seized the top slot, with the Aston Martin driver still set to start alongside on the front row.

The Spaniard jokingly suggested at a press conference that championship leader Verstappen could maybe help him out on Sunday with a poor start. "I think we need the help from Max, but we cannot... take it for granted that all three cars will finish the race with no issues. This is Monaco and it's going to be demanding," said Alonso.

Asked jokingly whether he might be willing, Verstappen chuckled. "I mean, I like to see Fernando win but I also like to see myself win. It's a tough one, I'll think about it," he replied.

Verstappen, 25, said 2005 and 2006 champion Alonso had always been a driver he admired. "I grew up watching Fernando in F1 and I liked his style and for him to still be here at 41 it's very impressive and I think it's a great example for people out there," he said.

"If you stay committed and believe in yourself, believe in the opportunities that come to you, then you can show something like he's doing right now. But, of course, you need also a lot of natural raw talent with that." Alonso has had four third place finishes in five races since he joined Aston Martin this season and Sunday should see him go at least one better.

He said it was good also to show his speed to a new generation of fans attracted by the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' but who may have only seen him in less competitive cars. "Maybe... they only saw me fighting for Q3s (the final phase of qualifying) or something like that or retiring in the race with some smoke at the back," he added.

"So, now I think they are surprised that they see me fighting a little bit towards the front."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023