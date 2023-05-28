Left Menu

Aditi misses knockout berth at Bank of Hope tourney

Olympian Aditi Ashok dropped a double bogey on the closing 18th and lost a chance to get into play-off for a knockout berth at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play. Aditi, who lost her opening match to Perrine Delacour, got better of Caroline Inglis in the next encounter.

Olympian Aditi Ashok dropped a double bogey on the closing 18th and lost a chance to get into play-off for a knockout berth at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play. Aditi, who lost her opening match to Perrine Delacour, got better of Caroline Inglis in the next encounter. In her final round robin match, Aditi allowed Jennifer Kupcho to tie the match.

A win would have given Aditi a chance to get last 16 Knockout stage via a play-off against Delacour.

That meant Perrine with two wins topped the pool and went into last 16, while Aditi and Kupcho were tied for second with one win, one tie and one loss and exited, as did Caroline Inglis, who had one win and two losses.

Only seven of the top seeds in the 16 groups advanced. They were Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand, Alison Lee, Ayaka Furue of Japan; Leona Maguire of Ireland; Linn Grant and Maja Stark of Sweden and Carlota Ciganda of Spain.

Aditi's next start will be at the $ 2.75m Mizuho America’s Open in New Jersey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

