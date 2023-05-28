"We have to be more clinical": Erik Ten Hag sets objective for Manchester United's next season

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has already set an objective for his team as United is two games away from ending their season. The major challenge that United has faced this season is in the final third of the pitch. Their lack of being clinical in fornt of the goal has been a major drawback that has haunted them throughout this season. In the 2022/23 PL season the Reds have created 80 big chances and out of them they have only managed to convert 56 goals.

Ten Hag's side has created a lot of chances this season, but without the presence of a natural striker most of the chances they managed to create have gone ot vain. "Yeah, it's one of our objectives for next season: that we have to be more clinical. We create a lot of chances but be fair: yesterday we also conceded a lot of chances. It was a really open game. I think it was a fantastic game as a fan to watch, also for neutrals. We play in the Theatre of Dreams and yesterday, [it] definitely [was]," Ten Hag said as while speaking to Manchester United.

Since the Dutch manager's arrival, United have started to lay the foundation of regaining their past glory. They have already secured the Carabao Cup this season and he will be keen to secure the FA Cup as well. The Red Devils will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3, but before that they he wants his team to secure the third spot in the Premier League.

"Absolutely and I think it tells something about our season, as a squad and as a team, that we did a lot things very well. A lot of positives in this season, but I think still it's no time to evaluate the season. We have two games to go, we have to secure third place and then we have to secure the FA Cup," Ten Hag concluded. (ANI)

