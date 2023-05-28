Left Menu

Tennis-Tsitsipas banks on wine, baguettes, Alcaraz-style smiles for Paris success

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas will be downing red wine, munching on baguettes and smiling a lot in Paris, hoping this will lead to success at the French Open, he said on Sunday. The Greek, known for his occasional outbursts during matches even directed at his own team, said he was a great admirer of top seed Carlos Alcaraz's sunny approach to the game.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 21:05 IST
Tennis-Tsitsipas banks on wine, baguettes, Alcaraz-style smiles for Paris success
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas will be downing red wine, munching on baguettes and smiling a lot in Paris, hoping this will lead to success at the French Open, he said on Sunday.

The Greek, known for his occasional outbursts during matches even directed at his own team, said he was a great admirer of top seed Carlos Alcaraz's sunny approach to the game. Alcaraz, at 20, is four years younger than Tsitsipas, but the Greek said it was the Spaniard's constant smiles and charisma that he found impressive.

"Red wine and baguettes," Tsitsipas, a Paris finalist in 2021, said when asked about his plan to go deep in the tournament. "Plenty of red wine and baguettes would help to do well in Paris." But his biggest change in Paris will be in his attitude.

"I had a practice session with Carlitos (Alcaraz) the other day and did throw in a 'thank you' just randomly, and I don't know if he understood that or not," Tsitsipas, chasing his first Grand Slam title, said. "I owe a lot to Carlitos, because he's such a breath of fresh air. That contributed to his growth as a tennis player. I kind of admire him for who he is," Tsitsipas said.

Alcaraz took the tennis world by storm as a teenager in 2022, winning the U.S. Open title along with claiming the number one spot. "He seems to be enjoying it, having fun. I have the capacity to be that person. I truly believe it," said Tsitsipas, who battled past Jiri Vesely in four sets to move into the second round.

"That's the reason I am much more joyful and happy playing this sport, due to him." His comments come a week after his latest outburst, when he swore at his mother and told her to shut up during a changeover in his Italian Open semi-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023