KIUG 2022: Siva Sridhar surges with five golds, sinks meet record

Siva Sridhar of Jain University surged to five gold medals to go with his lone bronze, as competition day six of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh experienced one of the lightest schedules of the third edition of the competition. It was enough for Siva to sink his own meet record in the Men's 400m medley however, his 4.37.21mins on the day was better than the 4:38.98 mins set in the previous edition. Aneesh Gowda was second. He also won the 4x100 Medley along with teammates to add to his gold tally. Aneesh however took the men's 200m freestyle title later to narrow the gap. Both the swimmers now have seven medals each from the pool as they also won silver and bronze in the men's 100m Butterfly late in the day.

Not far away from Gautambuddh Nagar's Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) stadium, where Siva was creating waves in the pool, Manavaditya Singh Rathore and Kirti Gupta were also helping Manav Rachna University win their third shooting gold, with the Trap Mixed Team title. They shot a combined 139 out of 150 targets to secure the win ahead of Delhi University's Daksh Singh and Aashima Ahlawat, who shot 137. The second gold at the shooting range went to the India international duo of R Narmada Nithin and Sri Karthik Sabari Raj of Madras University who got the better of Delhi University Sports Council's Anshika Gupta and Samarvir Singh 17-13 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final. Mehuli Ghosh and Srinjoy Datta of Adamas University won bronze.

Also winning their third gold medals in the pool were Preetha V of Bangalore University, who won the women's 800m and 200m Freestyle and Shristi Upadhyay of Jadavpur University who took the 100m and 200m women's Butterfly titles on the day, to go with their lone golds won on Saturday. Women wrestlers helped Guru Nanak Dev and Delhi Universities pick two golds each at the IIT-BHU indoor stadium in Varanasi of the eight golds won on the mat. Sweety in the women's 53kg and Manju in the 72kg category were the winners for Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) while Nikita in the 62 and Manju in the 59kg categories were the golden girls for Delhi.

At the Ekana Sports City courts in the state capital, after five days of intense group matches, the semi-final line-ups were identified. In the women's section, Jain University, Bengaluru, will face Savitribai Phule Pune University in the first semi-final. The University of Madras will take on Osmania University in the other. The popular disciplines of Athletics, Archery, Badminton and Boxing competitions are set to begin on Monday, day seven of competitions. The Athletics programme begins with the men's 10,000 meters race at 5.40 am at the Guru Govind Singh Sports College in Lucknow.

Jain University was still leading the medal standings with nine golds to their kitty. They also have five silver and four bronze medals each for a total of 18 medals won so far. GNDU, Christ Deemed University and Kurukshetra University were following them with four golds each while Panjab, Bangalore, Jadavpur, Manav Rachna, Anna and Madras Universities were also in the top 10. Results of the Day so far: Football Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

Guru Jambeshwar University, Hisar df University of Mumbai - 6 - 0 *Football Men (GGSSC, Lucknow)

M.G. U, Kottayam df Sant Baba Bhag Singh, Punjab 2-0 Adamas University df Panjab University, Chandigarh 3 - 1

*Swimming (SVSP stadium, Gautam Buddh Nagar) 4*100 medley Men- Jain U 4.00.07 (gold), Anna U 4.00.31 (silver), University of Delhi Institute of Eminence 4.03.54 (bronze)

200m Fly Women- Shristi Upadhaya 2.30.11 (gold) Jadavpur U, Uttara Gogoi 2.31.82 (silver) U of Delhi Institute of Eminence, Kalyani Saxena 2.32.39 (bronze) Sarvajanik U 400m Medley Men- Siva Sridhar 4.37.21 (gold-MR) Jain U, Aneesh Gowda 4.41.02 (silver) Christ Deemed U, Kalp Bohra 4.43.29 (bronze) Christ Deemed U

800m Free Women- Preetha V 9.48.11 (gold) Bangalore U, Anumati Choughale 10.07.76 (silver) Jain U, Madhura BG 10.08.89 (bronze) Visveswaraiah U 200m Free Women- Preetha V 2.16.28 (gold) Bangalore U, Pratyasa Ray 2.17.80 (silver) Utkal U, Maanyamukta Manesh 2.18.74 (bronze) Madras U

200m Free Men- Aneesh Gowda 1.53.82 (gold) Christ U, Krishna Rajendra Gadakh 1.58.39 (silver) Kerala U, Anurag Singh 1.58.70 (bronze) Delhi U 100m Fly Women- Shristi Upadhyay 1.04.96 (gold) Jadavpur U, Uttara Gogoi 1.06.06 (silver) Delhi U Kayamkhani Firdoush 1.07.04 (bronze) Kota U

100m Fly Men- Rohit Benedicton 55.64 (gold) Anna U, Siva Sridhar 56.47 (silver) Jain U, Aneesh Gowda 56.60 (bronze) Christ Deemed U Women 4x100 M Medley - Jain University 4:55.29 (Gold), Jadavpur University 5:05.99 (Silver), University of Madras 5:13.68 (Bronze)

*Shooting (Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi) 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team- R. Narmada Nithin & Sri Karthik Sabari Raj (gold) 17 (Madras U) df Anshika Gupta & Samarvir Singh (silver) 13 (Delhi University Sports Council)

Mehuli Ghosh & Srinjoy Datta (bronze) 17 (Adamas U) df Aishwary Pratap Singh & Ashi Chouksey 13 (Guru Nanak Dev U) Trap Mixed Team- Manavaditya Singh Rathore & Kirti Gupta 139 (gold) Manav Rachna U, Daksh Singh & Aashima Ahlawat 137 (silver) Delhi U, Aditya Bhardwaj & Neeru 133 (bronze)

*Wrestling Greco Roman 97kg- Shivayya Pujari (gold) Rani Chenamma U, Sonu (silver) Guru Nanak Dev U, Pushkar Sehraat (bronze) RTM Nagpur U

Greco Roman 63kg- Tarun Vats (gold) RTM Nagpur U, Ravi (silver) Guru Kashi U, Ram Pravesh Yadav (bronze) VBS Purvanchal U Greco Roman 72kg- Sachin (gold) Guru Kashi U, Deepak (silver) YBNU, Mohit Dahiya (bronze) MD U, Rohtak

Freestyle Men 65kg- Ayush Kumar (gold) Chaudhary Charan Singh U, Meerut, Naveen (silver) Guru Nanak Dev U, Deepak Kumar (bronze) Gurugram U Women's 53kg- Sweety (gold) Guru Nanak Dev U, Swati Sanjay Shinde (silver) Shivaji U, Heenaben Salimabai Kalifa (bronze) Swarnim Gujarat Sports u

Women's 59kg- Manju (gold) Delhi U, Ankita (silver) MD U Rohtak, Priyanka (bronze) BirTikendrajit U Women's 62kg- Nitika (gold) Delhi U, Simran (silver) Guru Jambeshwar U Hissar, Kajal (bronze) Guru Kashi U

Women's 72kg- Manju (gold) Guru Nanak Dev U, Nikita (silver) Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwa Vidyalaya, Navita (bronze) MD U Rohtak Men's 74 kg - Deepak (Gold) GJU, Deepak (Silver) Kurukshetra University, G. Manjunath (Bronze) Rani Channamma

Men's 92 kg - Ashish (Gold) Kurukshetra U, Ankit (Silver) Indira Gandhi University, Ajay (bronze) MDU Rohtak *Hockey Women (Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow)

Results of 27.05.2023 ITM, Gwalior beat M.D University, Haryana - 3 - 1

Savitribai Phule Pune University beat University of Calicut - 5 - 0 University of Mysore beat Punjabi University, Patiala - 1 - 0

The Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University beat Sambalpur University, Odisha - 2 - 1. (ANI)

