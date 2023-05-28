Left Menu

Overcoming hardships in life through Sports, Bargad girl Nirmalya Raut wants to play Rugby for India

Nirmalya's father, Vasudev Raut, is a farmer. Besides her parents, she has a brother and a sister at home. Her father sent her to Bhubaneswar for education, and she not only focused on her studies but also took up sports. It is because of this that she has earned a name for herself today

Nirmalya Raut in action. (Photo- SAI/MYAS). Image Credit: ANI
Bargad is considered one of the most backward districts in Odisha, but the girls here have progressed in their thinking. Overcoming backwardness, the girls have started dreaming and are working hard to fulfil their dreams. One of them is Nirmalya Raut, who won the rugby title in the women's category at the Khelo India University Games 2022, organized for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, as a member of the team from KIIT University in Bhubaneswar. Nirmalya's father, Vasudev Raut, is a farmer. Besides her parents, she has a brother and a sister at home. Her father sent her to Bhubaneswar for education, and she not only focused on her studies but also took up sports. It is because of this that she has earned a name for herself today.

It is important to mention here that 18-year-old Nirmalya scored the highest 10 points in a 56-0 victory for her team in the final match held at Guru Govind Singh Sports College Ground against Mumbai University in the Khelo India University Games. Nirmalya, participating for the first time in the Khelo India University Games, said, "I really enjoyed playing in the Khelo India University Games. It was my first time. I also participated in national tournaments, but I enjoyed the Khelo India Games more. The arrangements are good here and the games are also well organized. I want to play rugby for India and win medals in the Asian Games. I am working hard for that. My next goal is to make a place in the Indian team."

Nirmalya mentioned that she has also played in the Junior National and Senior National tournaments. She said, "I have played in the Junior National and Senior National tournaments for Odisha. The Junior National was held in Bihar in 2022, where our team secured second place, while the Odisha team emerged as champions in the National Games held at Gujarat". Nirmalya mentioned that after leaving home, she took admission to the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, where she saw this sport for the first time. She said, "When I came to Bhubaneswar for the first time, I saw this sport. I liked it and got hooked. Now I want to pursue this sport."

It is worth mentioning that the boys of KIIT won the silver in this competition. The girls of KIIT and the boys of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune, won the title. The girls' team of KIIT defeated Mumbai University 56-0 in the final match played on Friday, while the boys' team of Bharati Vidyapeeth defeated KIIT with a margin of 19-10 in their category's final match. (ANI)

