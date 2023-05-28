Left Menu

French Open: Hubert Hurkacz beats David Goffin; Karen Khachanov downs Constant Lestienne

Hurkacz defeated 2017 ATP finals runner-up David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in three hours and 37 minutes clash.

French Open: Hubert Hurkacz beats David Goffin; Karen Khachanov downs Constant Lestienne
Hubert Hurkacz (Photo: Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Hubert Hurkacz and Karen Khachanov both won their respective matches in five-setters in Round One on Sunday to reach the second round at the French Open 2023. Hurkacz defeated 2017 ATP Finals runner-up David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in three hours and 37 minutes in a clash of former Top 10 players in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Hurkacz has defeated Goffin at the clay-court major for the second year in a row (R32 in 2022).

This year, the Polish star has gained a lot of experience in five-setters. Three of his four matches at the Australian Open went to a tiebreaker (2-1), and he is now advanced to the second round of the Roland Garros. During the match, both men received six service breaks. Hurkacz, on the other hand, struck 12 wins in the decider, compared to four for Goffin. Tallon Griekspoor, another five-set winner, will be the Pole's next opponent. The Dutchman defeated Pedro Martinez of Spain 6-4, 2-6, 0-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Khachanov came back from a two-set deficit to defeat local favourite Constant Lestienne 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3. After three hours and 41 minutes, the 11th-seeded Khachanov has reached back-to-back major semi-finals, keeping his prospects of another deep run alive. The 27-year-old, who has fond memories of Paris after winning the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris-Bercy on indoor hard courts five years ago, struck 57 winners to defeat Lestienne.

Khachanov will next face Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot, who beat American wild card Patrick Kypson 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. Khachanov and Albot will meet for the first time in the second round. (ANI)

