Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer: Everton survive as Leicester and Leeds are relegated

Everton emerged from a nerve-shredding afternoon with their Premier League status intact thanks to a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park as Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated in a dramatic season finale on Sunday. The Merseyside club's 69-year stay in the top flight was in peril at halftime as they were drawing 0-0 and 2016 champions Leicester were ahead against West Ham United.

Tennis-Muchova says Grand Slam hunger behind another Sakkari upset in Paris

Karolina Muchova credited the extra motivation she has at the Grand Slam level for her fifth win over a top-10 player at the majors after toppling world number eight Maria Sakkari at the French Open on Sunday. Sakkari was left with a sense of deja vu following the 7-6(5) 7-5 defeat having lost to Muchova at last year's tournament after describing the 26-year-old Czech as one of the toughest unseeded players anyone could have in the first round.

Surfing-Colapinto and Moore score in Lemoore

Hawaii's Carissa Moore dominated the pool at the Surf Ranch Pro in Lemoore, California, on Sunday to climb to the top of surfing's world tour rankings and improve her chances of qualifying for the Paris Olympics to defend her gold medal. California's Griffin Colapinto took out Brazil's 2019 world champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Italo Ferreira in a high-scoring men's final.

Motor racing-Verstappen passes Vettel with most wins for Red Bull

Max Verstappen wrote another piece of Red Bull history on Sunday with a 39th win that sent him past Germany's now-retired Sebastian Vettel as the driver with most victories for the Formula One team. Vettel is still ahead of the Dutchman 4-2 on championships won but Verstappen, 25, has plenty of time on his side to match or surpass that mark with a third title surely on its way this season.

Wrestling-Top Indian wrestlers detained as protest against federation chief intensifies

Several of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, were detained by police on Sunday as they intensified their protest demanding the arrest of their federation chief over sexual harassment allegations. The wrestlers originally hit the street in January demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied allegations of sexually harassing several female athletes.

Ice Hockey-Canada defeat Germany to win World Championship gold

Canada beat Germany 5-2 to win gold at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere on Sunday, securing a 28th title in the competition. The teams were tied at 2-2 after the first two periods at the Nokia Arena, but Germany could not sustain the pace as the Canadians dominated the third period with three goals, claiming their second gold medal in three years.

Tennis-Nadal-inspired Korda bags first win since January at Roland Garros

American Sebastian Korda claimed his first victory since January by battling past Mackenzie McDonald at the French Open on Sunday and said he had spent the last few months learning to play again after a wrist issue wrecked his strong start to 2023.

Korda's hopes of emulating his father Petr's 1998 Australian Open triumph ended in pain and disappointment as he retired with a wrist problem in the Melbourne Park quarter-final.

Tennis-Djokovic begins French Open bid injury-free and with sights on number 23

Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title was given a boost when Rafa Nadal pulled out of the French Open and the Serbian has arrived at Roland Garros without any injury problems. Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open in January - despite coming into the tournament with a hamstring issue - to equal Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slams.

Motor racing-Monaco Grand Prix glitz has stood test of time, but track has not

Monaco might not deliver the most scintillating racing on the Formula One calendar but no sporting event can top Monte Carlo when it comes to the glitz and glamour that is an irresistible magnet for the rich and powerful on Grand Prix weekend. Yet there is a buzz this season that Monaco could be in for some competition with Las Vegas poised to make a run at the F1 glamour crown.

Tennis-Sabalenka prevails, Kostyuk urges stronger anti-war stance after French Open boos

The famously fickle Paris crowd made themselves heard on the opening day of the French Open, booing when Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands after her first-round defeat by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Sunday. Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up in Paris in 2021, was later dragged into a dogfight by Czech Jiri Vesely before he advanced in four sets and seeds Karen Khachanov and Hubert Hurkacz also battled their way into the second round.

