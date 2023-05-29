Left Menu

Rabat Diamond League: Avinash Sable finishes 10th in 3000m steeplechase race

Indian steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable puts a below-par performance in the 3000m steeplechase race at the Rabat Diamond League 2023 in Morocco on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:21 IST
Avinash Sable (Source: Olympics Website). Image Credit: ANI

Indian steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable puts a below-par performance in the 3000metre steeplechase race at the Rabat Diamond League 2023 in Morocco on Sunday. Born in Maharashtra, Avinash Sable, ran his first 3000m steeplechase race of the year.Sable's timing was 8:17.18 which helped him secure a place in the top 10. Total 18 athletes took part in this race.

The 28-year-old, who holds the national record of 8:11.20 set at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where he won the silver medals failed to secure a good finish in the Diamond League. The 2023 Rabat Diamond League was Avinash Sable's second appearance. In 2022, Avinash Sable finished fifth with 8.12.48 on his Diamond League debut.

In the Diamond League, his timing was 8:17.18, whereas, in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he clocked a timing of 8:11.20. His timing at the Diamond was six seconds slower than the Commonwealth Games timing, as per the official website of the Olympics. Hailing from Morocco, Soufiane El Bakkali, who is the current reigning Olympic, world and Diamond League champion, finished first with a new personal best timing of 7.56.68.

Getnet Wale, a 22-year-old athlete from Ethiopia finished second with a new personal best of 8:05.15. Abraham Kibiwot from Kenya came in third with a personal best of 8:05.51. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

