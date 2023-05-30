Left Menu

Three held in Gurugram for betting on IPL final

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-05-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:57 IST
Three held in Gurugram for betting on IPL final
  • Country:
  • India

Three bookies were nabbed for allegedly betting on the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Sector 38 on Monday night when the three were found betting on the match. Police nabbed all three accused, identified as Rajkumar, Sajjan and Pramod.

''The accused were betting on an ongoing IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Public Gambling Act at Sector 10A police station, the police officer said.

SKY SKY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023