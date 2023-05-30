Three held in Gurugram for betting on IPL final
Three bookies were nabbed for allegedly betting on the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, police said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Sector 38 on Monday night when the three were found betting on the match. Police nabbed all three accused, identified as Rajkumar, Sajjan and Pramod.
''The accused were betting on an ongoing IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime said.
An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Public Gambling Act at Sector 10A police station, the police officer said.
