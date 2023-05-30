Left Menu

Leander Paes' Bengal Wizards joins as new franchise for Tennis Premier League

Bengal Wizards will be in action in season 5 of the Tennis Premier League along with Pune Jaguars, owned by Sonali Bendre, Hyderabad Strikers, owned by Rakul Preet Singh, Bengaluru Spartans with Sania Mirza as ambassador and Punjab Tigers, owned by Taapsee Pannu. The Season 5 of the league will be played in December 2023.

The Tennis Premier League on Monday announced their latest franchise Bengal Wizards owned by the Kolkata-born tennis icon Leander Paes and Wardwizard Group which is led by Chairman, Yatin Gupte. Both graced the event with their presence. The announcement was made at a grand ceremony in Mumbai at the Club Millennium Juhu Tennis Courts. Bengal Wizards will be in action in season 5 of the Tennis Premier League along with Pune Jaguars, owned by Sonali Bendre, Hyderabad Strikers, owned by Rakul Preet Singh, Bengaluru Spartans with Sania Mirza as ambassador and Punjab Tigers, owned by Taapsee Pannu. The Season 5 of the league will be played in December 2023.

The Wardwizard group strives for innovation with Joy e-Bike as one of the flagship brands, among others including Quikshef and Snack Buddy under its umbrella. The group also has its reach across multiple verticals including Automobiles, FMCG Medicare, and Aviation. Speaking on his association with the league, Yatin Gupte, Chairman, Wardwizard Group said, "The Tennis Premier League is transforming the landscape of tennis in India with its revolutionary format and high-octane matches. Co-founders Kunal and Mrunal have done a brilliant job, providing the private sector a golden opportunity to invest in the sport in India. We, as an organisation, are always searching for innovative ideas for a brighter future, which ties in well with the ethos of the league."

"Bengal has a magical connection with sports. Hence, the name Bengal Wizards fit perfectly. We hope to mesmerise fans with our magical performance on court," Yatin Gupta added. Indian Tennis Icon Leander Paes, a driving force behind the team further expressed his excitement and said, "It is an honour for me to be part of the Bengal Wizards. Being born in Kolkata, I have a deep connection with Bengal. I learnt how to play the sport in the city of joy, which is also considered the Mecca of Indian tennis. With this team, my bond with tennis and Bengal will only grow stronger. We hope the magical performance of the Bengal Wizards inspire young tennis players from the region."

Speaking about the addition of the Bengal Wizards ahead of the fifth season, Co-Founder Kunal Thakkur said, "We are delighted to have Leander be a driving force behind the Bengal Wizards. His expertise will also allow the team to showcase their potential. I am sure the team will add to the rich history of tennis in Bengal and pave the way for future stars to emerge." Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder of the league added, "We are grateful to have Bengal Wizards owned by the Wardwizard group join our league. They will certainly add a new dimension to the competition and their presence will make season 5 of the Tennis Premier League bigger than ever before." (ANI)

