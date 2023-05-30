Patnaik buys first ticket for Intercontinental Men's football tournament

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday bought the first ticket for the upcoming four-nation Intercontinental Men's football tournament, which will be hosted in Bhubaneswar from June 9-18.

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri handed over the first ticket to Patnaik in the presence of All India Football Federation general secretary Shaji Prabhakaran and Indian football team coach Igor Stimac.

Following the success of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Odisha is all set to host yet another international sporting spectacle. The four-nation tournament will feature India, Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu.

''There is a lot of love for football among the people of Odisha. Hosting this spectacular event is another honour for us and will undoubtedly thrill the numerous football fans across the state and the country. I would like to wish the teams the best of luck and encourage the fans to turn out in huge numbers to watch the top-quality football that will unfold,'' Patnaik said.

The Intercontinental Cup is set to kick off on June 9, with Lebanon taking on Vanuatu while the home team India will be taking on Mongolia in their first game of the campaign.

Odisha hosted the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, SAFF U-20 Championship 2022, ISL seasons, IWL 2021-22, and the Odisha Women's League.

Bhubaneswar is also the base of the Indian U-16 and U-19 teams, frequently hosting camps and training sessions.

State-partnered Odisha FC, which is based out of the Kalinga Sports Complex, recently brought home the Super Cup.

The partnership with Odisha FC has enabled the state to build a robust grassroots system. Odisha is also the only state that has two teams competing in the Indian Women's League (IWL), a sports department official said.

