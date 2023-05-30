Left Menu

Rugby-France's Haouas handed one-year prison term for domestic violence

A French court on Tuesday handed rugby international Mohamed Haouas a one-year prison sentence, AFP and L'Equipe reported, after a fast-track trial for alleged domestic violence. Haouas, who plays as a prop for the Montpellier team in southern France, had been in police custody since Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:57 IST
A French court on Tuesday handed rugby international Mohamed Haouas a one-year prison sentence, AFP and L'Equipe reported, after a fast-track trial for alleged domestic violence.

Haouas, who plays as a prop for the Montpellier team in southern France, had been in police custody since Friday. Sports paper L'Equipe reported the court had chosen a so-called adjustable sentence, allowing the player to effectively stay out of prison. The verdict, which was milder than the 18-month sentence demanded by prosecutors, casts doubt over Haouas' possible call-up for France's team at the World Cup which the country will host this autumn.

France's FFR rugby federation said in a statement that it condemned Haouas' conduct. "The behaviour of Mohamed Haouas is inadmissible and incompatible with representing our country at international level," said the FFR.

Haouas' lawyer did not reply to a Reuters request for comment. It was not immediately clear whether Haouas planned to appeal the ruling. Last year, Haouas was given a 18-month suspended prison sentence for robbery, also dating from 2014.

