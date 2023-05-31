Left Menu

Odisha FC's striker Diego Mauricio sets target for next season

Odisha FC's striker Diego Mauricio has set the target for their next season as the club prepares for the AFC Cup challenge that lies ahead of them.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:48 IST
Odisha FC's striker Diego Mauricio sets target for next season
Diego Mauricio (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha FC's striker Diego Mauricio has set the target for their next season as the club prepares for the AFC Cup challenge that lies ahead of them. Last season Odisha FC talisman, Diego Mauricio, showcased remarkable resilience and determination in front of the goal, contributing to an unforgettable season for the Juggernauts.

As the new season approaches Mauricio believes that their aim is to work hard for the next season and see the result that their hard work brings to them. Mauricio spoke to indiansuperleague.com in an exclusive interview and said, "We had a long season this time, which was good for us and the club. As we approach the next season, our aim is to continue working hard and see what it brings us."

Odisha FC qualified for the AFC Cup for the first time in their history. Mauricio has had the first-hand opportunity to experience the nature of the competition with Mumbai City FC. He reflected on how this will turn out to be a different challenge for the club.

"It was an incredible experience with Mumbai City FC, being the first Indian club to win a game in the AFC Champions League, and I even scored a goal in that match. It was a truly amazing moment." "Now, as Odisha FC qualified for the AFC Cup for the first time, I scored in the qualifying game as well. Once again, it was a crazy moment for me."

"Having the experience of playing against top teams in the AFC Champions League, I am looking forward to the AFC Cup. We will be competing against different clubs, each with their own unique tactics. It will be a new challenge for the club, but it will also be a valuable learning experience for both the players and the club as a whole," Mauricio said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023