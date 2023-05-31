Left Menu

Soccer-New Zealand will 'lean' on youngsters for World Cup inspiration: Bowen

With New Zealand having gone 10 games without a win in the build-up to the Women's World Cup, midfielder Katie Bowen said they will look to learn from the success of the younger players in the squad who won bronze at the Under-17 tournament in 2018.

With New Zealand having gone 10 games without a win in the build-up to the Women's World Cup, midfielder Katie Bowen said they will look to learn from the success of the younger players in the squad who won bronze at the Under-17 tournament in 2018. New Zealand, co-hosts of the July 20-Aug. 20 World Cup with Australia, last recorded a victory in a friendly against the Philippines in September.

The squad contains some of the players who finished third at the Under-17 World Cup in Uruguay and 29-year-old Bowen said they could offer insight to the senior players. "I still remember celebrating their win. And I think we can actually lean on those younger girls," Bowen told FIFA+ on Tuesday.

"That's not common to do in senior teams but I think we can discuss what it took for them to seize that moment and make sure it didn't slip away. "They had success that we've not had as senior Ferns teams and I think they can teach us what they learned from that tournament and what came after it."

New Zealand, who are looking to get past the group stage for the first time, begin their World Cup campaign against Norway on July 20 before facing the Philippines and Switzerland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

