Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Cubs clamp down on Rays again; Tennis-Top seed Swiatek enjoys winning start to French Open title defence and more

MLB roundup: Cubs clamp down on Rays again

Kyle Hendricks allowed one run over five innings in his second 2023 start and Mike Tauchman's tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth made the Tampa Bay Rays pay for some shoddy defense, sending the host Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night. Hendricks returned from a shoulder injury last Thursday, allowing five runs - three earned - in 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, in his first start since July 5. On Tuesday, he looked more comfortable, yielding only a fifth-inning run, plus six hits and three walks while striking out three.

Tennis-Top seed Swiatek enjoys winning start to French Open title defence

World number one Iga Swiatek launched her French Open title defence on Tuesday by easing past Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-4 6-0 to move into the second round. The Pole, chasing a third French Open title in four years, got off to a sluggish start on a windy afternoon on Philippe-Chatrier court.

Tennis-Wild shock for Medvedev, Djokovic accused of fanning political flames

Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the French Open after losing a marathon encounter against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild on a windy Tuesday, while Novak Djokovic found himself at the centre of a political storm. Iga Swiatek gave herself an early birthday gift a day before turning 22 by dismissing Cristina Bucsa 6-4 6-0 as world number seven Ons Jabeur beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-4 6-1 and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva earned her first Grand Slam main draw win.

Tennis-Brazilian prodigy Wild on cloud nine after Medvedev upset

Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild said it was the happiest day of his life after beating world number two Daniil Medvedev at the French Open on Tuesday. The 23-year-old, making his debut at Roland Garros, won a gruelling contest 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4, sending the Russian second seed home in the first round of the Grand Slam.

Tennis-Feeling 'invincible', Alcaraz resumes hunt for maiden French Open title

Carlos Alcaraz will resume his quest for a first French Open title with an air of invincibility after a dominant opening display, while Novak Djokovic will look to avoid a political distraction in his hunt for a record 23rd major following his message about Kosovo. Alcaraz is the top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time but he showed little sign of nerves in his first-round match, as he laid down the gauntlet to his title rivals with an impeccable performance against Flavio Cobolli.

Soccer-United striker Martial out of FA Cup final through injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham in United's final Premier League match of the season as they wrapped up a third-placed finish with 75 points.

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year

Pep Guardiola was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title. Guardiola led City to their fifth league crown in six seasons and the club are set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later.

Athletics-Bolt desperate for impactful role in track and field

Usain Bolt said he is desperate to play a role in reviving the sport that made him a global superstar but has experienced something of a decline since his retirement six years ago. The Jamaican, who dominated men's sprinting for nearly a decade after the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said he had found plenty to do to keep himself busy but was really keen to remain involved in sport.

Tennis-Monfils ranks five-set comeback win at French Open as one of his best

An exhausted Gael Monfils said his epic five-set comeback victory over Sebastian Baez at the French Open on Tuesday was one of the greatest matches of his career. The 36-year-old Frenchman was one point away from going 5-0 down in the deciding set of the near four-hour match before mounting a sensational comeback to win 3-6 6-3 7-5 1-6 7-5 under the lights at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Soccer-Injured Nani exits Melbourne Victory

Former Portugal and Manchester United forward Nani has left Melbourne Victory after suffering a season-ending knee injury in January, the A-League club said on Wednesday. Nani, who won four Premier League titles in England and the Champions League in 2008, joined Victory last July to much fanfare, with the club looking to launch a title challenge after finishing second in last year's regular season standings.

