Left Menu

Rugby-RFU seek London Irish salary confirmation ahead of deadline extension

The RFU said on Wednesday that the Union's club financial viability working group met on Tuesday to discuss a potential extension to that deadline, reported locally to be seven days, and noted that the conditions set by the RFU had not been met. "It was agreed to defer the decision for 24 hours to establish if the club is able to honour the commitment it has made to staff that they will be paid for the month of May," the RFU said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 14:36 IST
Rugby-RFU seek London Irish salary confirmation ahead of deadline extension
Representative Image

The next step in deciding the precarious future of London Irish will be taken on Wednesday evening after the English Premiership club was given a 24-hour extension to pay staff their May salaries.

The club had been given a May 30 ultimatum to show evidence of a much-discussed takeover by an American consortium, or that they had the finance in place under current owner Mick Crossan to continue through the 2023-24 season. The RFU said on Wednesday that the Union's club financial viability working group met on Tuesday to discuss a potential extension to that deadline, reported locally to be seven days, and noted that the conditions set by the RFU had not been met.

"It was agreed to defer the decision for 24 hours to establish if the club is able to honour the commitment it has made to staff that they will be paid for the month of May," the RFU said. Local media reports said that the club's players had been called to a meeting late on Tuesday where they were offered a deal to accept half their salary in exchange for not submitting breach of contract letters, with the salary balance to be paid in due course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023