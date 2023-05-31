Left Menu

Soccer-Shevchenko to raise money for Ukrainian school through London charity game

Former Ukraine and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko is raising money through a charity soccer match at London's Stamford Bridge to help his war-ravaged country. The gameon Aug. 5 will involve current players and "legends of Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan", Shevchenko told Reuters on Wednesday after visiting a school in Chernihiv that was partially destroyed by Russian bombs in March last year.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:18 IST
Soccer-Shevchenko to raise money for Ukrainian school through London charity game
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Ukraine and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko is raising money through a charity soccer match at London's Stamford Bridge to help his war-ravaged country.

The gameon Aug. 5 will involve current players and "legends of Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan", Shevchenko told Reuters on Wednesday after visiting a school in Chernihiv that was partially destroyed by Russian bombs in March last year. The funds raised through the Ukraine government's United24 platform will be used to rebuild the school with the cost estimated at $1.7 million.

Shevchenko has been joined in the project by fellow Ukrainian and current Arsenal player Oleksandr Zinchenko. "It's a very important school because it's the only one in the region that can give education to the children," Shevchenko said.

"That school was destroyed by Russian missiles. A couple of classes were destroyed. "Today we heard a lot of stories coming from children, telling how Russian forces come to the houses with guns and scaring the children. About parents disappearing and some of them never coming back.

"The most important mission is to take the war out of the minds of children," said the 46-year-old Shevchenko, who ended his playing career in 2012 after wearing the shirts of Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan and Chelsea. Zinchenko does not return to Ukraine often.

"I hadn't been here for a while and as soon as I passed the border I felt at home. Even with all these scary things, this is my land," the softly-spoken Arsenal wing back said. "Ukrainian kids growing up with the war - that's what it's about," he added.

"Kids in (western) Europe they don't know what sirens are. It's the scariest of things." Shevchenko is confident Ukraine will continue to resist what Moscow calls a "special operation".

"We fight to have a right to exist," said Shevchenko. "For our democracy, our life, our families. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy supports the initiative.

"The Game4Ukraine at Stamford Bridge is an opportunity for the football community all over the world to unite, show solidarity, help Ukraine, help our children return to their school desks, and also attract the attention of the entire world community to the war again," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023