Left Menu

"I'm obviously disappointed and a bit confused", says Pierre Gasly after a poor finish in Monaco GP

Pierre Gasly driving for the racing team Alpine feels disappointed after his finish in the Monaco Grand Prix. After the race, he expressed his feelings as he said he was disappointed and a bit confused with the decisions he and his team made. His Alpine team Estaben Ocon finished on the podium as he came third in the race and Gasly finished in the same position in which he started, seventh in the grid.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:08 IST
"I'm obviously disappointed and a bit confused", says Pierre Gasly after a poor finish in Monaco GP
Pierre Gasly (Twitter: Photo/PierreGASLY). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Pierre Gasly driving for the racing team Alpine feels disappointed after his finish in the Monaco Grand Prix. After the race, he expressed his feelings as he said he was disappointed and a bit confused with the decisions he and his team made. His Alpine team Estaben Ocon finished on the podium as he came third in the race and Gasly finished in the same position in which he started, seventh in the grid.

As per the Formula 1 official website, Pierre Gasly said, "On my side, I'm obviously disappointed and a bit confused with the decisions we made, because we were P3 at the time with the rain coming, so I was kind of rubbing my hands because it was the perfect scenario for us, and then we decided to box for two laps with the [slicks] before we had to switch to the inters." He further added, "As soon as I was running in P3, I went green, managed to push more on the tyres and I was feeling good, and I told them 'I want to go long', especially because the rain was supposed to come as they told me, so I was like, 'Okay, let's go, let's stay out.'

"So, at that time, I feel like we had a P3, P4 for the team and it could have been better, but it's part of the sport... They obviously have some information on the pit wall which I don't have. We'll review how we could have done better, but I feel there were slightly more points available", said Gasly as per the official website of Formula 1. While concluding he said, "At the end, I don't want to share so many frustrations, because it's still a very positive day for the whole team, and looking at the overall performance this weekend, it's been a lot better than what we've shown this year, so hopefully it can be the proper kick-off for the season, and I really want to be fighting these Mercedes and Ferraris more often in the coming weekends."

Red Bull driver and the current leader in the Driver's Championship, Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix. The evergreen Fernando Alsono, who is driving for Aston Martin finished in the second spot.

Alpine driver, Etaben Ocon came third on the podium. Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton came fourth while teammate George Russell came fifth in the grid.

The next Formula 1 race is going to be held in Spain on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023