"I'm obviously disappointed and a bit confused", says Pierre Gasly after a poor finish in Monaco GP

Pierre Gasly driving for the racing team Alpine feels disappointed after his finish in the Monaco Grand Prix. After the race, he expressed his feelings as he said he was disappointed and a bit confused with the decisions he and his team made. His Alpine team Estaben Ocon finished on the podium as he came third in the race and Gasly finished in the same position in which he started, seventh in the grid.

As per the Formula 1 official website, Pierre Gasly said, "On my side, I'm obviously disappointed and a bit confused with the decisions we made, because we were P3 at the time with the rain coming, so I was kind of rubbing my hands because it was the perfect scenario for us, and then we decided to box for two laps with the [slicks] before we had to switch to the inters." He further added, "As soon as I was running in P3, I went green, managed to push more on the tyres and I was feeling good, and I told them 'I want to go long', especially because the rain was supposed to come as they told me, so I was like, 'Okay, let's go, let's stay out.'

"So, at that time, I feel like we had a P3, P4 for the team and it could have been better, but it's part of the sport... They obviously have some information on the pit wall which I don't have. We'll review how we could have done better, but I feel there were slightly more points available", said Gasly as per the official website of Formula 1. While concluding he said, "At the end, I don't want to share so many frustrations, because it's still a very positive day for the whole team, and looking at the overall performance this weekend, it's been a lot better than what we've shown this year, so hopefully it can be the proper kick-off for the season, and I really want to be fighting these Mercedes and Ferraris more often in the coming weekends."

Red Bull driver and the current leader in the Driver's Championship, Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix. The evergreen Fernando Alsono, who is driving for Aston Martin finished in the second spot.

Alpine driver, Etaben Ocon came third on the podium. Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton came fourth while teammate George Russell came fifth in the grid.

The next Formula 1 race is going to be held in Spain on June 4. (ANI)

