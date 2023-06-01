Left Menu

Soccer-Nine people arrested in Budapest ahead of Europa League final

Hungarian police arrested at least nine people on Wednesday as fighting broke out among soccer fans in Budapest before Sevilla faced AS Roma in the Europa League final, the police said on their website.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 01:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 01:32 IST
Soccer-Nine people arrested in Budapest ahead of Europa League final
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Hungarian police arrested at least nine people on Wednesday as fighting broke out among soccer fans in Budapest before Sevilla faced AS Roma in the Europa League final, the police said on their website. Before the game started, police said several people got into a fight and three were injured, with one Spanish and one Swedish citizen taken to hospital. Police opened a criminal investigation into the suspected offence of group aggravated assault and seven Polish citizens have been arrested.

In a separate incident in downtown Budapest, police said two fans, one Spanish and one Italian, were assaulted. Two Polish nationals have been arrested. Sevilla are bidding for a record-extending seventh Europa League title against a Roma team coached by Jose Mourinho, who has led teams to five major European trophies including last year's Conference League with the Italian capital club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023