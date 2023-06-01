Left Menu

What was that thing on Djokovic's chest at the French Open? He jokes it's connected to Iron Man

So what exactly was that metal-looking object about the size of a bottle cap that was taped to Novak Djokovics chest at the French Open Thats when Djokovic will continue his pursuit of a third title at the French Open and what would be a mens-record 23rd major championship overall, breaking a tie with rival Rafael Nadal when he faces No. 29 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 09:03 IST
What was that thing on Djokovic's chest at the French Open? He jokes it's connected to Iron Man

So what exactly was that metal-looking object about the size of a bottle cap that was taped to Novak Djokovic's chest at the French Open? He was asked about it. He didn't give a straight answer.

During the changeover between the end of the first set and the start of the second during the 22-time Grand Slam champion's 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 victory over Marton Fucsovics at Roland Garros on Wednesday night, Djokovic removed his reddish polo shirt and swapped it for another.

Nothing out of the ordinary there, especially after a set that lasted 1 1/2 hours.

Here's what was unusual: TV cameras in Court Philippe Chatrier zoomed in on some item that was placed right in the middle of Djokovic's chest. Commentators on Tennis Channel's broadcast joked about it having something to do with the Marvel Comics character Iron Man, portrayed on the big screen by Robert Downey Jr.

Maybe someone told Djokovic about that observation.

Because that was the faux explanation the 36-year-old father of two offered when a reporter wanted him to explain precisely what that thing really was.

"When I was a kid I liked Iron Man a lot, so I try to impersonate Iron Man,'' Djokovic said with a smile.

And then he went a step further.

"My team delivers an incredibly efficient nanotechnology to help me deliver my best on the court, so that's the biggest secret of my career," Djokovic said sarcastically. ''If it wasn't for that, I probably wouldn't be sitting here." Hmmmm.

Perhaps a sequel to this saga will come on Friday. That's when Djokovic will continue his pursuit of a third title at the French Open — and what would be a men's-record 23rd major championship overall, breaking a tie with rival Rafael Nadal — when he faces No. 29 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023