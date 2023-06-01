France's Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open 2023

France's Gael Monfils announced his withdrawal from the ongoing French Open 2023 due to a left wrist injury. The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Frenchman defeated Sebastian Baez in the first round in a stunning late-night performance on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Monfils was set to face sixth seed Holger Rune in the third round on Thursday evening.

"Actually, physically, I'm quite fine. I was quite happy this morning. I woke up quite good, but I had a problem with my wrist that I cannot solve. Felt it during the match, actually the whole match [yesterday]. And unfortunately even [though] we pushed it 'til tonight, just came back again for another exam, and yes, waited a little bit," Monfils said in a press conference as quoted by ATP.com. "The doctor said [it] was not good to play with that type of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely said I should stop," he added.

The injury is to the TFCC of his left wrist. Monfils is unsure exactly how long he will be out, but is hopeful of returning for the grass-court season. "I think had it been totally broken it would have been more serious, but it's partial. So I'll know more about the length of time when I'm off the courts. But the doctor said he hopes I'll be able to play on grass," Monfils said.

On Thursday, Monfils produced a moment of magic that fans will not soon forget. The French star rallied from 0-4, 30/40 down in the fifth set of his first-round Grand Slam clash with Sebastian Baez to triumph 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5. (ANI)

