Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener appointed consultant Tripura Cricket Association ahead of India's domestic season

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed as a consultant of the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for India's upcoming domestic season, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The 51-year-old former South Africa all-rounder is under contract with them for 100 days every year. In addition to working with the Ranji squad, he will assist the state's eight teams in both men's and women's categories at various age levels.

As per the ESPNcricinfo, Timir Chanda, vice-president of the Tripura Cricket Association, said Klusener would arrive in Agartala on Saturday to work with state cricketers on overall growth. Klusener will stay in Agartala for 20 days in the initial phase to observe and guide the cricketers. Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa, was also Delhi's consultant coach for the 2018-19 season. He is currently the coach of the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 tournament. He has previously worked as batting coach of South Africa and Zimbabwe and was the head coach of Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

He withdraws his application to become South Africa's new white-ball coach earlier this year. He was one of six applicants interviewed by Cricket South Africa but opted to withdraw from the process and focus on T20 franchise responsibilities instead. (ANI)

