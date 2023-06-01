PSG coach confirms Lionel Messi''s departure from French league club
PTI | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:55 IST
Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club, coach Christophe Galtier said Thursday.
Galter said ahead of PSG's game against Clermont on Saturday that it would be Messi's last match at the Parc des Princes.
''I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer,'' Galtier said. ''This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.'' AP KHS KHS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Messi
- KHS KHS
- Galter
- Galtier
- Christophe Galtier
- Clermont
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Camp Nou clamors for Messi to return to Barcelona during rare loss to Sociedad
Soccer-Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China
Soccer-Saudi defender fears Messi will axe him if he joins Al-Hilal
Soccer-Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Medvedev outclasses Rune in Rome to capture first title on clay; Soccer-Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China and more