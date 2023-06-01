Will fight till protesting wrestlers get justice: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday came out in support of protesting wrestlers who have been seeking arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, stating that she will fight till they get justice. Taking to the streets of Kolkata, for a second day, Banerjee described the wrestlers’ struggle as ''a struggle for life, justice, and independence'. “Will fight till protesting wrestlers get justice,”the chief minister said. ''I will request the wrestlers to continue their movement. This fight is for life, for independence, for humanitarian justice,'' Banerjee said while participating in a protest supporting the wrestlers who have been demonstrating sexual harassment of women grapplers and demanding the arrest of the WFI chief.

She was leading a candle march from the statue of Gostha Pal, the first captain of India national football team at the Kolkata Maidan to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)