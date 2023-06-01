Left Menu

Swimming-Canada's Oleksiak to miss July world championships with injury

Oleksiak had surgery last August to repair a torn meniscus and competed in last month's Barcelona leg of the Mare Nostrum tour but along the way Swimming Canada said she developed a left shoulder condition. After Oleksiak's swims in Barcelona, it was determined that it would be best for her to focus on rehabilitation rather than compete at the July 14-30 world championships in Fukuoka.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:29 IST
Swimming-Canada's Oleksiak to miss July world championships with injury

Penny Oleksiak's return to competition from injury proved short-lived as Canada's most decorated Olympian has now pulled out of the July world aquatics championships in Japan, Swimming Canada said on Thursday. Oleksiak had surgery last August to repair a torn meniscus and competed in last month's Barcelona leg of the Mare Nostrum tour but along the way Swimming Canada said she developed a left shoulder condition.

After Oleksiak's swims in Barcelona, it was determined that it would be best for her to focus on rehabilitation rather than compete at the July 14-30 world championships in Fukuoka. "The bar that we set was, can she be as good as she's ever been at these world championships? We just don't feel like we're going to be ready to be 100% yet this summer," High Performance Centre – Ontario Head Coach Ryan Mallette said.

"Our focus is to get her back to 100% as soon as possible to get ready for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games." Oleksiak enjoyed a record-setting Olympic debut in 2016 when, at the age of 16, she became the first Canadian to win four medals at a single summer Games, including gold in the 100-metres freestyle.

She won three more medals at Tokyo 2020 to surpass Canadians Cindy Klassen (speed skater) and Clara Hughes (speed skater/road cyclist) who had each won six medals in their Olympic careers. After competing in Barcelona, Oleksiak said it was clear she could not get to her preferred level in time for worlds.

"Swimming at Mare Nostrum was a checkpoint for worlds and I gave it my best shot," said Oleksiak. "We reviewed my swims there and it showed me the level I want to get back to. "Now I need to focus on my rehab to get back to where I want to be and put myself in position to be at my best next season."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023