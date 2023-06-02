Left Menu

West Ham United's player walk off from pitch after being racially abused

In a seven-a-side tournament held in North California, West Ham United players walked off the pitch after a Dallas United player was accused of using a racial slur.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 16:10 IST
West Ham United victim of racial abuse (Twitter: Photo/WestHam). Image Credit: ANI
In a seven-a-side tournament held in North California, West Ham United players walked off the pitch after a Dallas United player was accused of using a racial slur. The West Ham team managed by former Apprentice football club star Tom Skinner, featured several former players such as Anton Ferdinand, Matt Jarvis and Carlton Cole.

In a high-tempered match, Dalla United were leading 2-0 before the game was stopped due to suspension. West Ham United's player Ferdinand could be heard saying he wanted to "set a precedent". According to Sky Sports, a statement by the organisers said, "After conducting an investigation into the final moments of the match between West Ham United and Dallas United, we have concluded that Dallas United violated TST's code of conduct.

It further stated, "We have been in dialogue with leadership from both clubs and we are all aligned that the best path forward is Dallas United withdrawing from the competition. All parties involved are unified in wanting to make a statement against racial insensitivity." After being accused of wrongdoing, Dallas United decided to withdraw from the tournament. The club said that they would launch an internal investigation as they confirmed their exit from the tournament.

According to Sky Sports, The club statement read, "In light of the shadow cast by an opposing player's accusation during tonight's match, the Dallas United players unanimously decided to withdraw from the remainder of the competition. Our coaches and staff fully support the team's decision." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

