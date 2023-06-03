Tennis-Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina pulled out of the French Open ahead of her third-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo on Saturday due to a viral illness. The Wimbledon champion said she had been unwell for the last two days and had not slept well.

"Today I really tried during the warm-up but I feel the right decision is to withdraw," Rybakina said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)