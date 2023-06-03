Tennis-Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 15:28 IST
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina pulled out of the French Open ahead of her third-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo on Saturday due to a viral illness. The Wimbledon champion said she had been unwell for the last two days and had not slept well.
"Today I really tried during the warm-up but I feel the right decision is to withdraw," Rybakina said.
