Man City beats Man United 2-1 in FA Cup final to complete second leg of treble bid

PTI | London | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:49 IST
Manchester City's mission to win a treble of major trophies stayed on track after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with the first of Ilkay Gundogan's two goals coming after a record 13 seconds.

With City having already retained the Premier League, now only a first-ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola's team and immortality in English soccer.

Gundogan, City's captain, scored the quickest goal in an FA Cup final — timed by British broadcaster BBC at 12.91 seconds — only for United midfielder Bruno Fernandes to convert a 33rd-minute penalty against the run of play after Jack Grealish was adjudged to have handled the ball.

If Gundogan's opener was probably his best goal for City, his 51st-minute winning goal might be one of his scrappiest as he met a cross from Kevin De Bruyne from a free kick with a left-foot volley that bobbled between two United defenders and past goalkeeper David De Gea.

United was looking to protect its proud status as the only team to win the league-FA Cup-European Cup treble, in 1999, but now needs a favor from Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10.

It was the 142nd FA Cup final and the first between the two Manchester clubs, with Prince William and United great David Beckham among those in attendance at England's national stadium.

