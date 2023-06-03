Left Menu

Motor racing-Gasly given two three-place grid penalties for Spanish GP

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 23:29 IST
Motor racing-Gasly given two three-place grid penalties for Spanish GP

Alpine's Pierre Gasly was given two three-place grid penalties for impeding rivals in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday, dropping the Frenchman from fourth to 10th on the starting grid.

Stewards ruled Gasly had unnecessarily impeded Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who went on to qualify first and second respectively for Sunday's race at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
Viewer mode creates more seamless experience for hosting large scale Google Meet calls

Viewer mode creates more seamless experience for hosting large scale Google ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023