Tennis-Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years

Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman in 44 years to reach the last 16 of the French Open with a 5-7 6-4 7-5 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at Roland Garros on Saturday. The 14th seed received plenty of vocal support from the stands as she emulated the 1978 and 1979 feat of Patricia Medrado.

"There are many Brazilians here, I am very happy and grateful for the support, it is very special to be able to represent you all," Haddad Maia said. The 27-year-old broke into the Top 20 last year after winning back-to-back titles on grass in Nottingham and Birmingham, and reaching her first WTA 1000 final in Toronto.

Haddad Maia will face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the fourth round on Monday.

