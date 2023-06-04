Left Menu

Motor racing-Guenther secures Maserati's first win in Formula E

The Italian brand's last previous win in a single-seater world championship was with the late Argentine great and five-times F1 world champion Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1957 German Grand Prix. Jake Dennis finished second for Avalanche Andretti, with the Briton moving to a point behind Wehrlein, and New Zealander Mitch Evans was third for Jaguar.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:01 IST
Motor racing-Guenther secures Maserati's first win in Formula E

Maximilian Guenther won the second of two Formula E races in Jakarta on Sunday with Maserati celebrating a first victory in a single-seater world championship since their last Formula One success in 1957. The German driver won from pole position for his fourth career success in the all-electric series while compatriot Pascal Wehrlein finished sixth for Porsche and retook the championship lead.

Stellantis marque Maserati made their debut in the championship this season with what was previously the Monaco-based Venturi team and is now Maserati MSG Racing. The Italian brand's last previous win in a single-seater world championship was with the late Argentine great and five-times F1 world champion Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1957 German Grand Prix.

Jake Dennis finished second for Avalanche Andretti, with the Briton moving to a point behind Wehrlein, and New Zealander Mitch Evans was third for Jaguar. Previous leader Nick Cassidy of New Zealand failed to score for Envision Racing and is five points behind Dennis.

Porsche lead the team standings with 212 points to Envision Racing's 190 and Jaguar's 171.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023