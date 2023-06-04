Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar shine in National Racing meet

Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar and Vignesh Goud notched a double apiece in their respective categories as the Rolon Round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 concluded at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday.

Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate), determined to resurrect a sagging career, swept the honours in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category while Mathana Kumar did much the same in the other top-end class, the Pro-Stock 165cc Open. Both had won Race-1 on Saturday quite comfortably and it was a virtual re-run in the second outing today.

Hyderabad's 19-year-old Vignesh Goud (Race'ists Motorcycle Club) was equally commanding in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category as he won both the races this weekend while Puducherry's Lani Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) took the honours in the Girls (Stock 165cc) class after starting from P5 on the grid.

Sethu, 24, who moved from Honda to Yamaha this season by joining multiple champion Rajini Krishnan's RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate team, immediately made his mark on debut in the 301-400cc category by winning both the races.

In fact, Sethu, who started from pole position, had more than enough straight-line pace as he again held off Pune's upcoming teenager Sarthak Chavan who joined Petronas TVS Racing team this season, while Hyderabad's Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing) completed the podium for a repeat of yesterday's Race-1.

"This double means a lot to me. I won just one race last season (in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category). And now, I have started 2023 with two wins! In a way, this weekend could be a turning point in my career and I hope I will enjoy more success going forward," said Sethu who has had an up-and-down career with forays at the Asian level fetching desired results.

In the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race, the Pacer Yamaha duo of Mathana and Prabhu Arunagiri, who had finished in that order in yesterday's Race-1, looked poised for another 1-2 finish. However, Arunagiri packed up after nine of the 14 laps due to mechanical issue while Sarthak Chavan who was running second, also retired with clutch problem in the 11th. It left Mathana all on his own in the front as he finished a comfortable winner ahead of Bengaluru youngster Chiranth Vishwanath who did well to hold off his Petronas TVS Racing team-mate and the more experienced KY Ahamed.

Earlier, Vignesh Goud notched up another fine win in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category for a double. He enjoyed a good start from pole position and quickly opened up a handsome lead that kept increasing as the race progressed. He eventually spared almost four seconds to Mysuru's Tasmai Cariappa (Pacer Yamaha) who was followed home by Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing) from Bengaluru.

The fast-improving Puducherry rider Lani Fernandez rode a fine race to win quite handily after starting from P5 as she sliced through the top half of the field to hit the front and never looked back. Finishing second behind her was pole-sitter Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing) and Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) was third.

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Alwin Sundar (Chennai) started the day's proceedings with a comfortable win in the 301-400cc Open (Apache RR310), starting from pole position. Finishing second behind him was Manoj Yesuadiyan (Chennai) who made five spots while Senthil Kumar C (Coimbatore) was third. Alwin went on to win Race-2 to also score a double with Senthil Kumar coming in second and Yesuadiyan third.

Bengaluru schoolboy Copperam Hareesh Shreyas also achieved a splendid double in the Rookie category with another comfortable victory. Fellow-Bengalurean Savion Sabu finished second ahead of Nandanan (Chennai).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: Chennai's Kavin Quintal, for the second time this weekend, destroyed the NSF 250 field to complete a double.

