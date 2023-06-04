Jack Leach ruled out of men's Ashes series with lower back fracture

England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the Men's Ashes series after suffering from a low back stress fracture on Sunday as announced by The England and Wales Cricket Board. The 31-year-old Somerset slow-left-armer developed low back symptoms during England's Test victory over Ireland on Saturday.

A stress fracture was discovered during a scan on Sunday in London, ruling him out of the upcoming Ashes Test series, which begins on Friday, June 16 at Edgbaston. England will announce a replacement for the Ashes series in due course.

England had announced the 16-member squad for the first two matches of the Ashes series on Saturday. The spinner's unavailability could be concerning as English fast bowler Ben Stokes did not make it to the Ashes squad due to his knee injury.

Updated England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Dan Lawrence, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue. (ANI)

