Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:28 PM EDT on Sunday, June 4
- - Tomorrow's previews: (all times ET) Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. - - - - COLLEGE SOFTBALL Women's College World Series Elimination game: No. 7 Washington vs.
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:28 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
FOOTBALL USFL
Memphis vs. New Jersey at Canton, Ohio, 1 p.m. Michigan vs. New Orleans at Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.
- - - - BASKETBALL
NBA Heat C Cody Zeller (foot) upgraded to probable for Game 2
Miami Heat center Cody Zeller has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the host Denver Nuggets, multiple media outlets reported. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-ZELLER, Field Level Media
- - Today's game:
(all times ET) NBA Finals Game 2, Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.
- - WNBA
Today's games: (all times ET)
Dallas at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 4 p.m. - - - -
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Reports: Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo to receive 1-year extension
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will have his contract extended through the 2024 season, multiple media outlets reported. BASEBALL-MLB-ARI-LOVULLO, Field Level Media
- - Guardians DFA Zach Plesac, activate RHP Triston McKenzie
The Cleveland Guardians designated for assignment starting pitcher Zach Plesac, who was sent to Triple-A Columbus earlier this season. BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -
Giants place LHP Alex Wood (back) on 15-day IL The San Francisco Giants placed left-hander Alex Wood on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a low back strain.
BASEBALL-MLB-SF-WOOD, Field Level Media - -
Cardinals call up 1B Luken Baker The St. Louis Cardinals called up first baseman Luken Baker from Triple-A Memphis and designated catcher Tres Barrera for assignment on Sunday.
BASEBALL-MLB-STL-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -
Twins reinstate LHP Caleb Thielbar from IL The Minnesota Twins reinstated left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day injured list on Sunday.
BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -
Today's games: (all times ET)
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. - -
Tomorrow's previews: (all times ET)
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
- - - - COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Women's College World Series Elimination game: No. 7 Washington vs. No. 9 Stanford, 3 p.m.
Elimination game: No. 4 Tenn. vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. - - - -
HOCKEY Tomorrow's preview:
(all times ET) Stanley Cup Final Game 2, Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.
- - - - SOCCER
CONCACAF Champions League final, second leg Leon (Mexico) at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.
- - - - MOTORSPORTS
IndyCar -- Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Madison, Ill., 3:30 p.m.
- - - - TENNIS
Report: U.K. slow to issue visas for Russians, Belarusians pre-Wimbledon A delay in gaining a visa to enter the United Kingdom has left some Russian and Belarusian players wondering if they will be able to compete at Wimbledon next month.
TENNIS-ATP-WIMBLEDON-VISA, Field Level Media - -
Doubles pair DQ'd at French Open after ball girl struck Miyu Kato and her partner were disqualified from a third-round women's doubles match at the French Open on Sunday after she accidentally hit a ball girl in the head area with a ball after a point.
TENNIS-WTA-DISQUALIFICATION, Field Level Media - -
Today's events: ATP: French Open
WTA: French Open - - - -
GOLF Collin Morikawa WDs from Memorial with back spasms
Collin Morikawa withdrew from the Memorial Tournament ahead of Sunday's final round due to back spasms. GOLF-PGA-MORIKAWA, Field Level Media
- - Champions -- Principal Charity Classic
PGA -- the Memorial Tournament LPGA -- Mizuho Americas Open
- - - - ESPORTS
Today's events: Overwatch League -- Spring Stage Knockouts, Week 6 (East),
CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Dallas, Overwatch League -- Spring Stage Knockouts, Week 6 (West),
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)