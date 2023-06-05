Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:28 PM EDT on Sunday, June 4

Left Menu

Tomorrow's previews: (all times ET) Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. - - - - COLLEGE SOFTBALL Women's College World Series Elimination game: No. 7 Washington vs.

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:28 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL USFL

Memphis vs. New Jersey at Canton, Ohio, 1 p.m. Michigan vs. New Orleans at Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.

- - - - BASKETBALL

NBA Heat C Cody Zeller (foot) upgraded to probable for Game 2

Miami Heat center Cody Zeller has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the host Denver Nuggets, multiple media outlets reported. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-ZELLER, Field Level Media

- - Today's game:

(all times ET) NBA Finals Game 2, Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.

- - WNBA

Today's games: (all times ET)

Dallas at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 4 p.m. - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Reports: Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo to receive 1-year extension

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will have his contract extended through the 2024 season, multiple media outlets reported. BASEBALL-MLB-ARI-LOVULLO, Field Level Media

- - Guardians DFA Zach Plesac, activate RHP Triston McKenzie

The Cleveland Guardians designated for assignment starting pitcher Zach Plesac, who was sent to Triple-A Columbus earlier this season. BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -

Giants place LHP Alex Wood (back) on 15-day IL The San Francisco Giants placed left-hander Alex Wood on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a low back strain.

BASEBALL-MLB-SF-WOOD, Field Level Media - -

Cardinals call up 1B Luken Baker The St. Louis Cardinals called up first baseman Luken Baker from Triple-A Memphis and designated catcher Tres Barrera for assignment on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-STL-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -

Twins reinstate LHP Caleb Thielbar from IL The Minnesota Twins reinstated left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day injured list on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -

Today's games: (all times ET)

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. - -

Tomorrow's previews: (all times ET)

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

- - - - COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Women's College World Series Elimination game: No. 7 Washington vs. No. 9 Stanford, 3 p.m.

Elimination game: No. 4 Tenn. vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. - - - -

HOCKEY Tomorrow's preview:

(all times ET) Stanley Cup Final Game 2, Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.

- - - - SOCCER

CONCACAF Champions League final, second leg Leon (Mexico) at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

IndyCar -- Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Madison, Ill., 3:30 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

Report: U.K. slow to issue visas for Russians, Belarusians pre-Wimbledon A delay in gaining a visa to enter the United Kingdom has left some Russian and Belarusian players wondering if they will be able to compete at Wimbledon next month.

TENNIS-ATP-WIMBLEDON-VISA, Field Level Media - -

Doubles pair DQ'd at French Open after ball girl struck Miyu Kato and her partner were disqualified from a third-round women's doubles match at the French Open on Sunday after she accidentally hit a ball girl in the head area with a ball after a point.

TENNIS-WTA-DISQUALIFICATION, Field Level Media - -

Today's events: ATP: French Open

WTA: French Open - - - -

GOLF Collin Morikawa WDs from Memorial with back spasms

Collin Morikawa withdrew from the Memorial Tournament ahead of Sunday's final round due to back spasms. GOLF-PGA-MORIKAWA, Field Level Media

- - Champions -- Principal Charity Classic

PGA -- the Memorial Tournament LPGA -- Mizuho Americas Open

- - - - ESPORTS

Today's events: Overwatch League -- Spring Stage Knockouts, Week 6 (East),

CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Dallas, Overwatch League -- Spring Stage Knockouts, Week 6 (West),

