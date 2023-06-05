Left Menu

05-06-2023
Sports Schedule for Monday, Jun 5 CRICKET: *Stories related to Indian team in England for World Test Championships final.

*Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.

ATHLETICS *Asian U20 Athletics Meet in Yecheon.

FOOTBALL: *Stories related to Indian team's preparation for Inter-Continental Cup WRESTLING: *Stories related to the protest by top wrestlers of the country against the outgoing national federation chief.

BADMINTON *Singapore Open Super Series.

SHOOTING *ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl.

HOCKEY: *Stories related to India's campaign in FIH Pro League. Women's Junior Asia Cup: India vs Malaysia in Kakamigahara TENNIS *French Open in Paris.

