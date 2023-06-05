Singapore Open: Strong Indian contingent featuring Sindhu, Prannoy set to be in action

The Singapore Open 2023 badminton event will kickstart from Tuesday and will go on till June 11, featuring some of India's best badminton players, including PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy. The Singapore Open, the second Super 750 event of the season following the India Open, is the 12th competition on the 2023 BWF World Tour, as per Olympics.com.

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist who is presently ranked 13th in the women's singles BWF World rankings, will attempt to rebound in Singapore after losing in the opening round of the just finished Thailand Open. The former world champion shuttler lost in the first round for the fourth time this year. Akane Yamaguchi, the top seed and current world No. 1 from Japan who won the Malaysia Masters last month, will face the 27-year-old PV Sindhu in the opening round of her campaign.

Former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal will begin her campaign against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, who is ranked eighth in the world and the seventh seed. Supanida Katethong of Thailand will be Aakarshi Kashyap's opponent in the opening round. HS Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters last month to start his BWF World Tour championships tally, will compete in the men's singles event at Singapore meet after skipping the Thailand Open. HS Prannoy, who is ranked eighth in the world, will compete against third-seeded Kodai Naraoka of Japan.

Lakshya Sen, the winner of the Commonwealth Games 2022, who last week advanced to the semi-finals of the Thailand Open, will begin his competition against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. Kidambi Srikanth, a former world number one, will take on Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in his first match. The 2023 Orlean's Masters champion Priyanshu Rajawat will also be competing.

In the round of 32, the fourth-ranked men's doubles team from India, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will take on Akira Koga and Taichi Saito of Japan. In March, the Indian doubles team took home the Swiss Open 2023 title. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand from India, who missed the Malaysia Masters and the Thailand Open, will play Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam from Hong Kong in the women's doubles first round.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium will host the BWF Super 750 event. (ANI)

