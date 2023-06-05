Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs agree terms for Postecoglou to become manager - reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle with Celtic's Ange Postecoglou to take over as their manager, British media reported on Monday. The BBC said the 57-year-old Australian is expected to sign a two-year contract. Postecoglou, who has just guided Celtic to a domestic treble, previously coached Yokohama F Marinos, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 22:15 IST
Soccer-Spurs agree terms for Postecoglou to become manager - reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle with Celtic's Ange Postecoglou to take over as their manager, British media reported on Monday. The BBC said the 57-year-old Australian is expected to sign a two-year contract.

Postecoglou, who has just guided Celtic to a domestic treble, previously coached Yokohama F Marinos, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory. He also had a four-year stint as Australia manager during which he led them to the 2014 World Cup. The 57-year-old is set to take the Spurs job after Antonio Conte was sacked in March with his assistant Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason having interim spells in charge of the north London side since the Italian's acrimonious exit.

Tottenham, who have not won silverware since the 2008 League Cup, finished eighth after a dismal campaign and missed out on European football for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023